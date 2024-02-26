Manipur Govt Digitizes Land and Forest Records of Last 67 Years

In a significant development, the Manipur Government on Monday successfully digitized Gazette copies which included Land and Forest records of the last 67 years.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to platform 'X' and stated that so far, 31,316 gazettes of pages 1,16,147 spanning from Gazette No. 18 dated January 18, 1950, to March 2017, have been successfully digitized.
Biren Singh wrote, "The Directorate of Printing and Stationery, Manipur, has embarked on a transformative journey of digitizing old gazettes, dating back to 1950. As of now, 31,316 gazettes of pages 1,16,147 spanning from Gazette No. 18 dated January 18, 1950, to March 2017, have been successfully digitized."
"With this landmark occasion, we can preserve the important, historical accounts and records made by our forefathers. This milestone achievement will greatly help us in preventing controversies regarding our historical facts, data, and put an end to all the issues caused due to the absence of records."
The Chief MInister further extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Directorate of Printing and Stationery Manipur, NIC, Cubeten Technologies and all those involved in this monumental task. Your dedication and hard work have made this achievement possible, and it will undoubtedly serve as a cornerstone in preventing controversies and discrepancies surrounding our historical facts and data.