Centre Likely to Propose Renaming India as Bharat: Reports

Ahead of the special parliamentary session slated to be held later this month, reports have emerged that the central government will bring a fresh resolution to rename India as Bharat.
According to a report of Times Now, in the upcoming special session of Parliament, the centre will introduce a bill to rename India as ‘Republic of Bharat’.
The national media citing top sources stated that it is likely that the government will table the bill in the session.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also hinted out about the same on his twitter post. In his post, he wrote, "REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL."
It has also come to the fore that the invitations for G20 dinner were sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of ‘President of India’. This was confirmed by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
Taking to ‘X’ platform, the Congress leader said, “So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault.”
In another post, Jairam continued, “Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT Jeetega INDIA!"
Notably, a special five-day session of parliament was convened from September 18 to 22. This was informed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on August 31.