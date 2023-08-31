'One Nation, One Election' Bill Likely In Parliament's Special Session

The Centre is likely to introduce the 'One Nation, One Election' bill during the Parliament's special session from September 18 to 22, several media reports claimed on Thursday.
The idea of 'One Nation, One Election' refers to holding the Lok Sabha elections and various state assembly elections simultaneously. It has been thrown up for discussion several times previously and has also been studied by the Law Commission of India.
At present, elections, Lok Sabha or state assemblies, are usually held at the end of their respective terms. This means that there are essentially two election cycles every year, with voting for different state assemblies witnessed in each cycle.
Under the 'One Nation, One Election' plan, elections to the Lok Sabha and all the state assemblies would be held in one single cycle, with voting taking place presumably on a single day.
It may be noted that the Central Government has decided to convened a five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. This was informed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday.
Taking to ‘X’ platform, Joshi informed, “Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament.”
However, there is no official word on the agenda of the special session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.
The Monsoon session of Parliament was held from July 20 and August 11. During the session, the lower house passed 22 bills while the upper house passed 25 bills.