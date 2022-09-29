National

Centre Makes 6 Airbags Mandatory in Passenger Vehicles

The Centre has made a minimum of six airbags in passenger vehicles mandatory from October 2023
Centre Makes 6 Airbags Mandatory in Passenger Vehicles
Centre Makes 6 Airbags Mandatory in Passenger Vehicles
Pratidin Bureau

The Centre has made a minimum of six airbags in passenger vehicles mandatory from October 2023 keeping in mind the safety of passengers.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday stated that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles, irrespective of their cost and variants, is the foremost priority.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023."

Also Read
Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Enters Race To Be Party's President
Airbags
Passenger Vehicles

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com