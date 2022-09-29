Centre Makes 6 Airbags Mandatory in Passenger Vehicles

The Centre has made a minimum of six airbags in passenger vehicles mandatory from October 2023 keeping in mind the safety of passengers.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday stated that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles, irrespective of their cost and variants, is the foremost priority.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023."