Centre, Manipur Govt Sign Cessation of Operation Agreement with ZUF

The Centre and Government of Manipur on Tuesday signed a Cessation of Operation Agreement with Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) that had been active for more than a decade.

The agreement was signed by senior officers of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Government of Manipur and the representatives of ZUF in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The agreement seeks rehabilitation and re-settlement of the armed cadres, said the MHA after the agreement was signed in the Ministry's North Block office.

The ministry also said that the representatives of the armed group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land.

According to MHA, the move is part of fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of an 'Insurgency free and prosperous North East' under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Representatives of the armed Group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land. The agreement provides for rehabilitation and re-settlement of the armed cadres. A Joint Monitoring Group will be constituted to oversee enforcement of the agreed ground rules.