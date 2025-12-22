Only 0.19% Of Aravallis Possible for Mining, Rules Now Stricter, says Govt

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday dismissed opposition allegations of government collusion with the mining mafia following the Supreme Court’s acceptance of the Centre’s definition of the Aravalli hills, asserting that mining activity in the ancient mountain range will remain tightly restricted and ecologically safeguarded.

Addressing the criticism in an interview with ANI, Yadav clarified that mining would be permitted in only 0.19 per cent of the Aravalli region, stressing that no new mining leases have been opened and that the overwhelming majority of the range remains under strict protection.

“Mining activity in the Aravalli range will only be possible in less than one per cent of the area, and even there, no new mines have been sanctioned. The primary concern has always been illegal mining, which this clarification by the Supreme Court seeks to address,” Yadav said, adding that nearly 90 per cent of the region is now fully protected under the clarified definition.

The Minister noted that the Supreme Court had also acknowledged the Centre’s Green Aravalli Wall initiative, aimed at restoring and preserving one of the world’s oldest mountain systems. He said critics were selectively ignoring key observations made by the apex court in its ruling.

“The Supreme Court clearly appreciated the Ministry of Environment’s Green Aravalli Wall movement in the very first paragraph of its judgment. It also sought clarity on what constitutes the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range,” Yadav said.

Explaining the scientific basis of the definition, the Minister said geologists globally follow accepted standards, including the widely recognised Richard Murphy definition, under which a landform rising 100 metres from ground level qualifies as a mountain. “Under this definition, the entire 100-metre ecological zone is protected, ensuring comprehensive conservation,” he said.

Rejecting claims of ambiguity, Yadav said there was “no grey area” in the ruling. “If anyone believes there is confusion, the matter is still before the Supreme Court. Instead of spreading misinformation, they should place their concerns before the court,” he added.

The Minister further clarified that any future mining proposals would require a rigorous scientific assessment, with institutions such as the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) involved in the process. “Only after scientific evaluation can any proposal be considered, and even then, the area involved cannot exceed 0.19 per cent,” he said.

Yadav also pointed out that earlier irregularities in mining permits stemmed from the absence of a clear legal definition of the Aravalli region. “Around 58 per cent of the land is agricultural, followed by urban settlements and villages. Nearly 20 per cent is already classified as protected area where no activity is allowed,” he said.

Emphasising the government’s broader ecological vision, the Minister said conservation efforts extend beyond afforestation. “Protecting the Aravallis is non-negotiable. Ecology is not just about planting trees; it includes grasslands, shrubs, medicinal plants, wildlife and the entire food chain,” he said.

He highlighted initiatives such as the International Big Cat Alliance, noting that predator conservation is inseparable from the preservation of entire ecosystems. “A tiger can survive only if its prey and supporting habitat exist. That is why we are developing nurseries, studying district-wise local flora, and restoring the complete ecological system of the Aravallis,” he said, adding that over 29 nurseries have already been established, with plans for further expansion.

The government has maintained that there is no imminent threat to the Aravalli ecosystem, citing ongoing afforestation drives, eco-sensitive zone notifications, and strict monitoring of mining and urban activities.

Officials assert that the measures in place will ensure the Aravalli range continues to function as a critical ecological shield and a vital natural heritage for the country.