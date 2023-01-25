Centre Announces Padma Awardees, 3 From Assam Named

The Centre on Wednesday released the list of the Padma awardees for the year 2023 and three persons from Assam have been named to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country.

From Assam, Ms Hemoprova Chutia, Shri Hem Chandra Goswami and Shri Ramkuiwangbe Jene have been named to receive the Padma Shri awards this year. While Jene has been named to receive the honour in the field of Social Work, Goswami and Chutia have been named for their contributions in the field of Art.

An official release ministry of home affairs mentioned that this year, as many as six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awards will be handed out.

Of the total awardees, 19 are women, while two recipients are in the Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI category, Moreover, seven awardees will receive the honour posthumously.

The release read, “Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.”