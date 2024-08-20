Centre Provides Rs 8 Crore Assistance to Mizoram for Refugee Relief

The Centre has provided financial assistance of Rs 8 crore to the Mizoram Government for providing relief to over 43,000 people from Myanmar, Manipur, and Bangladesh who have been residing in the state, sources said.
As per sources, Home Minister K. Sapdanga informed the state Assembly that the Mizoram government received Rs 3 crore from the Centre during the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) administration, and an additional Rs 5 crore under the current Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government.
Responding to a question from opposition MNF member Ramthanmawia, Sapdanga explained that the Rs 3 crore received earlier was utilized for providing amenities to refugee camps and aiding refugees from Myanmar. The remaining Rs 5 crore has not yet been spent and will be used for further refugee relief.
As of August 13, a total of 43,737 refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur have taken shelter in various parts of the state, according to the state home department.
The largest group, numbering 33,724, are from Myanmar, followed by 7,999 IDPs from Manipur and 2,014 refugees from Bangladesh.