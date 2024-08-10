Atul Bora Lauds Mizoram CM's Commitment to Resolving Border Issues

Assam's Border Protection & Development Department Minister, Atul Bora met Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma in Aizawl on Saturday.
Atul Bora, who paid the visit as part of the Goodwill Mission to Mizoram, expressed gratitude for the Mizoram Chief Minister's commitment to resolving the long-standing Assam-Mizoram border issues.
In a post on platform ‘X’, Bora stated that he congratulated the Mizoram Chief Minister on the landslide victory in the Assembly elections.
He wrote, “Glad to meet Hon'ble Mizoram Chief Minister Pu @Lal_Duhoma in Aizawl this morning. I congratulated him again on his landslide victory in the Assembly elections and extended best wishes for a successful tenure, leading Mizoram towards greater heights.”
Bora also exuded confidence that the people in the inter-state border areas would enjoy lasting peace and all-round development with the persistent efforts from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and positive response from the Mizoram Chief Minister’s side.
“I also sincerely thanked him for his commitment to resolving the long-standing Assam-Mizoram border issues. With the political goodwill and persistent efforts of Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa and the positive response from Hon'ble Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma, we are confident that people in the inter-state border areas will enjoy lasting peace and all-round development,” he added.
Adviser to Hon'ble Mizoram CM (Political), Pu Lalmuanpuia Punte, and senior officials from both states were present at the meeting today.