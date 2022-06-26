Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Tests Positive for Covid-19

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 in a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday.

The skipper is currently placed under isolation in the team hotel following the infection. The official Twitter account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development following the end of Day 3 of the ongoing warm-up game between India and Leicestershire.

The rest of his teammates are involved in the 4-day practice match against the local county side.

Informing this via twitter, the BCCI wrote, “Team India Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.”