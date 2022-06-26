Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Tests Positive for Covid-19

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 in a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday.
The skipper is currently placed under isolation in the team hotel following the infection. The official Twitter account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development following the end of Day 3 of the ongoing warm-up game between India and Leicestershire.
The rest of his teammates are involved in the 4-day practice match against the local county side.
Informing this via twitter, the BCCI wrote, “Team India Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.”
Rohit will undergo an RT-PCR test to determine the CT value, the BCCI said.
Rohit Sharma was part of the ongoing 4-day practice game as the India captain opened the innings for the visiting team and made 25 runs before getting out to Roman Walker, the 21-year-old Leicestershire pacer who ended up with 5 wickets.
Ahead of their fifth and last Test match against England, the India are playing a four-day tour match against Leicestershire. India currently lead the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester last year, was cancelled due to Covid-19.