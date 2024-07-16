Centre Reconstitutes Niti Aayog With New Ministerial Members

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has reconstituted Niti Aayog following recent changes in the council of ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi retains his position as the chairperson of the Aayog, with no changes to the roles of Vice Chairman and other full-time members.
The revised composition includes new additions to the council: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan joins as an ex officio member, while Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda and Minister of Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy have been included as members following their induction into the Union Cabinet.
According to a notification from Rashtrapati Bhawan, "In continuation of Cabinet Secretariat notification... the Prime Minister has approved the revised composition of NITI Aayog."
Under the new structure, Suman K Bery continues in the role of Vice Chairman. The existing full-time members, VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand, VK Paul, and Arvind Virmani, retain their positions within the Aayog.