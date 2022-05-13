Centre Releases Rs 124 Crores for Flood Control in Assam

Assam has received Rs 124 crores from the Central Government’s Flood Control Fund for tackling the flood situation in the state.

Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika called on Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Friday and thanked him for the assistance.

He noted that central funds under the programme had been discontinued since 2016 due to anomalies committed by the erstwhile government.

Taking to twitter, Hazarika said, “Expressed sincere thanks on behalf of entire Assam to Hon’ble Union Jal Shakti Min. Shri @gssjodhpur for this much needed support & urged him for more financial assistance in the coming days for countering the flood menace.”

According to sources, the state government is planning to take up a comprehensive project to create ponds near rivers as part of its measures to control water level in the rivers during the monsoon season.

