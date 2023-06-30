Centre Releases Rs 6,194 Crore as Disaster Relief to 19 States

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of Rs 6,194.40 crores to 19 State Governments under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
The amount includes Rs 1,209.60 crores as a Central share of the SDRF to four states, that are Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh for the year 2022-23.
Rs 4,984.80 crores has been released to 15 states including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura for the year 2023-24.
The release of funds will help states undertake relief measures during the current monsoon season.
The Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already approved release of Rs 3649.40 crores as Central share of SDRF to nine states during year 2023-24.
Based on 15th Finance Commission recommendations, the Central Government, has allocated Rs. 1,28,122.40 crores for SDRF for years 2021-22 to 2025-26.