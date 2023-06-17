‘No Loss of Life Due to Cyclone Biparjoy’, Claims Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that no loss of life has been reported due to Cyclone 'Biparjoy' as the Gujarat government and Central agencies have been taking proactive measures.
Amit Shah stated this while chairing a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officers in Bhuj to take stock of the situation in areas affected by the cyclone.
Amit Shah said, “Not even a single casualty was reported due to the cyclone. The way the Gujarat government and Central agencies have worked to protect lives during the cyclone is a classic example of teamwork.”
The Union Home Minister said that the priority lies in order to restore people back to their homes, a pattern for the support package has been prepared, which will be announced by the Gujarat Government.
“Around 47 people were injured, but none of them are severely injured. Around 234 animals died during the cyclone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered to make all arrangements before the Cyclone made landfall in Gujarat. He also sat for discussions with the state government and agencies regarding the preparedness,” he further said.
The Union Minister also said that power has been restored in 1,600 villages out of the 3,400 villages where the power supply was cut. Moreover, around 1.08 lakh civilians and 73,000 animals were shifted to safe places, informed Shah.
“More than 1 lakh fishermen were taken to safe spots. 19 teams of NDRF, 13 teams of SDRF and 2 Reserve Battalions were deployed. Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Police, and BSF have worked with NDRF and SDRF to ensure safety,” Amit Shah added.
According to Amit Shah, the Gujarat Government fully implemented NDMA guidelines during the cyclone.
He said, “In the last 40 years, I have visited several places but for the first time, I have seen happy faces without any complaints. This is because of the preparedness of the Gujarat government and the Central agencies working here.”