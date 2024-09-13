Centre Renames Port Blair to "Sri Vijaya Puram," Announces HM Amit Shah

The Central Government on Friday has renamed Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to "Shri Vijaya Puram." This renaming is part of a broader initiative to rid the nation of colonial imprints and honor India's historical legacy.
Home Minister Amit Shah announced the change via a post on X, explaining that while the previous name honored Captain Archibald Blair, a British colonial navy official, the new name, "Shri Vijaya Puram," signifies the victory achieved in India’s freedom struggle and acknowledges the unique role of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in that struggle.
Shah emphasized the islands' exceptional place in India's freedom movement, highlighting their historical significance as a former naval base of the Chola Empire. He also noted that the islands are now set to play a crucial role in India’s strategic and developmental plans.
The Home Minister further pointed out that Port Blair was the site of the first unfurling of the Indian national flag by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the infamous Cellular Jail, where Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters endured severe hardships in their quest for independence.
The renaming of the city also pays tribute to its legacy as the site of the Cellular Jail National Memorial, a historic prison where numerous freedom fighters and individuals from other nations were once held.