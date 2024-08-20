Centre Seeks Withdrawal of Lateral Entry Ad, Cites PM’s Commitment to Reservation & Social Justice

The Centre has written to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), requesting the withdrawal of an advertisement regarding lateral entry recruitments. In a letter addressed to UPSC Chairperson Preeti Sudan, Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the government's commitment to an "institutionally driven, transparent, and open" recruitment process, contrasting it with the ad-hoc lateral entries made prior to 2014, which he said were marked by alleged favoritism.
Singh emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring that lateral entry recruitment adheres to the "principles of equity and social justice," particularly concerning provisions for reservation. "For the Prime Minister, reservation in public employment is a cornerstone of our social justice framework, aimed at addressing historical injustices and promoting inclusivity," Singh noted.
He further criticized previous governments for appointing individuals to senior roles, such as secretaries in ministries and leadership positions in UIDAI, without adhering to any reservation policies.
The move comes amid opposition from several political leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, who have accused the BJP of undermining the reservation system through lateral entry into the bureaucracy.
Lateral entry refers to the recruitment of professionals from outside traditional government service cadres to fill mid and senior-level positions. The practice was formally introduced under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, with the first vacancies announced in 2018. The process aims to bring in external expertise to tackle complex governance challenges. Although formally implemented by the Modi government, the concept was initially recommended by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) during the Congress-led UPA government in 2005. Chaired by Veerappa Moily, the ARC advocated for the recruitment of specialists from the private sector, academia, and PSUs to enhance governance.