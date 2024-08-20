Centre Seeks Withdrawal of Lateral Entry Ad, Cites PM’s Commitment to Reservation & Social Justice

Lateral entry refers to the recruitment of professionals from outside traditional government service cadres to fill mid and senior-level positions. The practice was formally introduced under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, with the first vacancies announced in 2018. The process aims to bring in external expertise to tackle complex governance challenges. Although formally implemented by the Modi government, the concept was initially recommended by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) during the Congress-led UPA government in 2005. Chaired by Veerappa Moily, the ARC advocated for the recruitment of specialists from the private sector, academia, and PSUs to enhance governance.