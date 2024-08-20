NDA Ally Chirag Paswan Slams UPSC Lateral Entry

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan, who is an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has voiced strong opposition to the Centre’s recent proposal to allow lateral entry into the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), labeling it as “completely wrong.”
Paswan stated that he plans to raise the issue with the government, while expressing concerns over the potential impact on reservation provisions.
Paswan’s criticism marks the first instance of an NDA ally opposing the lateral entry initiative, which is set to fill 45 bureaucratic posts. He stressed that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is “absolutely not in favour” of such appointments, stressing that government positions should adhere to reservation provisions.
The UPSC had issued an advertisement on August 17 inviting applications for lateral recruitment to senior positions, including joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary, across 24 Union Government ministries.
Highlighting his concerns, Paswan pointed out that the issue's emergence is particularly troubling given his party’s involvement in the government, which provides him a platform to address such grievances.
Opposition leaders have argued that lateral entry undermines reservation policies for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution and jeopardizing reservations for Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis, calling it an “attack on Bahujans” and a distortion of Ram Rajya principles.
"Lateral entry is an attack on Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis. BJP's distorted version of Ram Rajya seeks to destroy the Constitution and snatch reservations from Bahujans," Gandhi wrote on X.
Another NDA ally, Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, has also expressed dissatisfaction with the move, stating he will discuss the matter with the government.
Manjhi, however, dismissed suggestions that the move represents a broader agenda to undermine reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. “There is no grand design in this to snatch away reservations. If there is any discussion about removing reservations, I am in the Cabinet, and we will address it with the BJP,” he added.
Lateral entry into the bureaucracy, a practice formally introduced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, allows for the recruitment of individuals from outside traditional government service cadres to fill mid and senior-level positions.
The initiative was first announced in 2018, with candidates typically hired on contracts ranging from three to five years, with potential extensions based on performance. The goal is to address complex governance and policy challenges by incorporating external expertise.