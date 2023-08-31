Centre Convenes Special 5-Day Session of Parliament from Sept 18

The Central Government has convened a five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. This was informed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday.
Taking to ‘X’ platform, Joshi informed, “Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament.”
However, there is no official word on the agenda of the special session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.
It may be mentioned that the Monsoon session of Parliament was held from July 20 and August 11. During the session, the lower house passed 22 bills while the upper house passed 25 bills.