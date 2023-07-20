Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Oppn Uproar On Manipur Issue

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2pm on Thursday amid opposition leaders' demand of a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation in the House even as the government expressed willingness in taking up the issue.
The Lok Sabha session was also postponed till 2pm on the first day of the Monsoon Session as a mark of respect for the Members of the House who passed away recently.
The House met at 12 noon after it was earlier adjourned in the morning following obituary references. However, it saw opposition members urging the Chair that they had given notices for adjournment motion which should be considered.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he received 12 notices under Rule 176 for short-duration discussion and the government had also expressed its willingness to discuss the Manipur crisis.
Dhankhar said that he had also received notices for discussion pertaining to rail safety and unemployment situation. He said that the government is ready for discussion on Manipur under Rule 176.
Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge referred to the remarks of Union minister Piyush Goyal about the government's willingness to discuss the situation and said that the opposition members had also given notices in this regard.
Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien said that they had given notices under Rule 267 for discussion on Manipur situation over ethnic violence in the northeastern state.
He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the House on the Manipur situation. Chairman adjourned the House till 2pm amid din in the House.