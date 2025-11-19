Congress Slams Chhattisgarh Govt Over Paddy Procurement Chaos

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday sharply criticised the state government for alleged mismanagement and delays in the ongoing paddy procurement process, claiming that farmers are returning home disappointed even on the fourth day of procurement.

State Congress President Deepak Baij said that although the government announced procurement would begin on November 15, most centres are unable to buy paddy due to administrative chaos. He added that cooperative society employees have been on strike for the past 18 days, yet their demands remain unaddressed. In place of trained staff, the administration has deployed inexperienced personnel from other departments, causing severe delays and frustration for farmers.

Farmers Forced to Return Empty-Handed

Baij highlighted multiple issues affecting the process:

Severe glitches in the token application

Technical errors in computer systems and online entries

Shortage of gunny bags (bardana)

Non-functional weighing units at several centres

Poor arrangements for transportation and milling

“Farmers are waiting for hours only to return without selling their produce,” Baij said. “The government’s claims of ‘good governance’ and a ‘paddy procurement festival’ are far removed from reality.”

Congress Flags Intimidation of Cooperative Staff

The party also accused the government of a punitive approach toward striking cooperative employees. Baij said:

ESMA notices are being issued to workers

FIRs are being filed

Employees are being threatened with jail

Termination notices are being served

He claimed this “harsh and oppressive approach” is being used to silence workers rather than address their legitimate concerns. He added that under the previous Congress government, computer operators received 12 months’ salary, which has now been reduced to six months, adding financial stress.

7 Lakh Farmers Left Out of Registration

Baij further alleged that technical flaws in the government portal have prevented nearly 7 lakh farmers from registering for procurement. He said that an estimated 7 lakh hectares of cultivation area have been removed from records compared to last year, leaving farmers and computer operators frustrated.

“The extensive and complex changes imposed in the procurement process are causing systemic failures,” Baij said.

Government Not Serious About Buying Full Crop

Baij alleged that the BJP-led government lacks the intention to purchase the entire paddy crop from Chhattisgarh farmers. He accused authorities of deliberately obstructing procurement on political instructions, leaving farmers distressed and uncertain about selling their produce.