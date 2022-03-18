Centre To Earmark Rs 500-600 Crore For Tripura's Second Airport

Tripura is set to get its second airport at Kailashahar, the headquarters of the Unakoti district in Tripura.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said, "Tripura's second airport at Kailashahar is coming up soon and the central government is likely to release funds shortly."

According to Deb, the Centre would be releasing funds to the tune of Rs 500 to Rs 600 crore for the construction and related infrastructure development at the new airport site located at Kailashahar, about 139 KMs away from Agartala.

"People of Unakoti district have been demanding for the airport for a long time and the central government is all set to fulfil their demands through this airport. Tripura will have two airports in total after Kailashahar included in the flying map", said the Chief Minister.

The CM conveyed his thanks to Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma for the presentation of a "people-centric budget".

Speaking to reporters at his Assembly Chamber, Deb said "A people-centric budget has been presented in the state assembly today by the Dev Varma. All the key sectors essential for the state's growth such as forestry, animal resources, infrastructure, education and health, etc have been covered."

He said the budget was a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Atma Nirbhar Tripura."

"This budget gave a clear message that it is for all, from children to elderly. Our government has so far been able to live up to the expectations of the common people. With the blessings of PM Modi, we have succeeded to overcome all impediments. The opposition thought the government would face difficulties in fulfilling the commitment, but we were able to pass the hurdles", he added.

The five-day budget session of the Tripura assembly began on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma presented a Rs 26,892.67-crore tax-free Budget proposal for the 2022-23 financial year.

The Budget is 18.34 per cent higher than last year's Budget estimates and an increase of over Rs 4,000 crore.

(With Inputs from ANI)

