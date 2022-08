The government will hold talks with five Boro organizations in Delhi tomorrow to implement the clauses of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) agreement.

According to sources, the organizations are ABSU, UBPO, and the leaders of the 3 groups of the disbanded NDFB.

A total of 12 people from these organizations are set to hold talks with Centre.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the office of the family welfare department, north block, New Delhi at 4 pm tomorrow.