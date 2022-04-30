Centre Will Assist In Setting Up State Level Judicial Bodies: Kiren Rijiju

The Ministry of law and justice of India will assist state governments in creating national judicial infrastructure corporations for district courts and lower judiciary, the union minister for law, Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.
Addressing a joint press conference, Rijiju was quoted by ANI as saying, “We are ready to assist the state governments in creating National Judicial Infrastructure Authority at the state level, especially for district courts, lower judiciary subordinate judiciary.”
He stated that the government has adopted certain resolutions unanimously. It is committed to ensuring that the decisions taken during the conference will be taken forward by all, the law minister added.
Rijiju also pointed out that many state governments mentioned that committees be constituted at the state level instead of national level as implementation and execution of the works lies with the state governments at the state level.
He said, “That's why I'm happy the Chief Ministers and Chief Justice have agreed that the body will be created at the state level with the involvement of the CMs and Chief Justices or their nominees. When the CMs and Chief Justices come together, many things can be settled.”
Notably, the chief justice of India, N V Ramana had said earlier today that the time has come to move from ad-hoc committees to a more streamlined, accountable and organized structure by creating a National Judicial Infrastructure Authority (NJIA) for the standardization.
This authority will improve the judicial infrastructure which currently needs urgent attention, CJI Ramana said while speaking at the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts.