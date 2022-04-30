Centre Will Assist In Setting Up State Level Judicial Bodies: Kiren Rijiju

The Ministry of law and justice of India will assist state governments in creating national judicial infrastructure corporations for district courts and lower judiciary, the union minister for law, Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

Addressing a joint press conference, Rijiju was quoted by ANI as saying, “We are ready to assist the state governments in creating National Judicial Infrastructure Authority at the state level, especially for district courts, lower judiciary subordinate judiciary.”

He stated that the government has adopted certain resolutions unanimously. It is committed to ensuring that the decisions taken during the conference will be taken forward by all, the law minister added.

Rijiju also pointed out that many state governments mentioned that committees be constituted at the state level instead of national level as implementation and execution of the works lies with the state governments at the state level.