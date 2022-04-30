50 Killed in Blast at Kabul Mosque, Several Injured

A powerful explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a mosque in Kabul in Afghanistan. This is the latest in a series of attacks on civilian targets in Afghanistan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Around 15 persons have also been injured as a result of the blast.

The blast occurred at the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul. The attack came as worshippers at the Sunni mosque gathered after Friday prayers for a congregation known as Zikr.

The explosion tore through the mosque, damaging the roof, which caved in on worshippers, the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) in the country said, citing initial reports.

Sayed Fazil Agha, the head of the mosque, said someone they believed was a suicide bomber joined them in the ceremony and detonated explosives. However, no one has claimed responsibility for the blast till now.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has condemned the "deadly explosion" at a Sufi mosque.

