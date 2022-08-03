Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019

Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha.
The development came after the joint parliamentary committee suggested 81 changes to it.
Vaishnaw in a statement said, “The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was deliberated in great detail by the Joint Committee of Parliament. 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made towards comprehensive legal framework on digital ecosystem. Considering the report of the JCP, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon. Hence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw ‘The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019’ and present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework.”
The Opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress staged massive protests against the bill, alleging that the data privacy law violated fundamental rights of citizen.
They said the law would be give powers to government to access personal data of individuals under the disguise of national security and other reasons.
Moreover, the civil society has also criticised the bill.
In 2017, the Supreme Court recognised the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right within the scope of the constitution. In view of the same, the court directed the centre to come up with a data protection framework for the country.
As a result, Personal Data Protection Bill was introduced in the parliament on December 11, 2019.