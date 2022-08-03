Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019

The Opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress staged massive protests against the bill, alleging that the data privacy law violated fundamental rights of citizen.

They said the law would be give powers to government to access personal data of individuals under the disguise of national security and other reasons.

Moreover, the civil society has also criticised the bill.

In 2017, the Supreme Court recognised the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right within the scope of the constitution. In view of the same, the court directed the centre to come up with a data protection framework for the country.

As a result, Personal Data Protection Bill was introduced in the parliament on December 11, 2019.