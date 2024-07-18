Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment: Death Toll Rises to 2 with 8 Injured

The 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda Junction station at KM 638/19 under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway around 14:37 hours today. According to North Eastern Railway officials, the incident has resulted in two fatalities and eight injuries.
Following the derailment, the following trains are being diverted:
15707 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express
15603 Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express
15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express
Stranded passengers from the derailed train are being transported by bus to Mankapur station near Gonda.
A special train has been arranged from Mankapur to Dibrugarh, with necessary stoppages along the route to accommodate affected passengers.