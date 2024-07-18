Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment: Death Toll Rises to 2 with 8 Injured

National

Stranded passengers from the derailed train are being transported by bus to Mankapur station near Gonda.
The 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda Junction station at KM 638/19 under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway around 14:37 hours today. According to North Eastern Railway officials, the incident has resulted in two fatalities and eight injuries.

Following the derailment, the following trains are being diverted:

  1. 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express

  2. 15603 Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express

  3. 15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express

Stranded passengers from the derailed train are being transported by bus to Mankapur station near Gonda.

A special train has been arranged from Mankapur to Dibrugarh, with necessary stoppages along the route to accommodate affected passengers.

