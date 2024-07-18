Congress Blames PM Modi-led Govt for Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge once again held Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government responsible for the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda.
Kharge emphasized that this incident underscores the Modi government's failure to ensure rail safety.
“A month ago, 11 people lost their lives when a goods train collided with the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express. The Commissioner of Railway safety has said that the accident was "waiting to happen" ! Failure of automatic signal, lapses at multiple levels in managing operations, and non-availability of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkie with the loco pilot and train manager are some of the reasons cited for collision in the probe report,” Kharge said.
Kharge criticized Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for focusing on self-promotion instead of taking accountability for systemic railway safety issues.
“Our single demand —The Kavach anti-collision system should be installed expeditiously on all routes across India to ensure enhanced safety measures and prevent accidents,” added Kharge.
Earlier today, the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations near Gonda Junction, resulting in the overturning of four to five coaches.
Medical teams and officials from the Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway promptly responded to the scene.
Current reports confirm one fatality and seven injuries, with ongoing rescue operations and efforts to manage train services in the region. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is actively coordinating response efforts with relevant authorities.
Meanwhile, 15707 Katihar- Amritsar Amrapali Express and 15603 Guwahati - Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express are being run through diverted route as a result of the derailment.