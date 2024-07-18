Congress Blames PM Modi-led Govt for Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment

“A month ago, 11 people lost their lives when a goods train collided with the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express. The Commissioner of Railway safety has said that the accident was "waiting to happen" ! Failure of automatic signal, lapses at multiple levels in managing operations, and non-availability of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkie with the loco pilot and train manager are some of the reasons cited for collision in the probe report,” Kharge said.