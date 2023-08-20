National

Chandrayaan-3: Final Countdown Begins, LM Determining Landing Spot for Touchdown Attempt

The Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully carried out the second and final deboosting manoeuvre on Saturday.
In India's vital Moon mission, which launched from Earth on July 14, the Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully carried out the second and final deboosting manoeuvre on Saturday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

As a result, the lander module (LM) orbit has been reduced to 25 km x 134 km.

ISRO further stated that the module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site.

“The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23, 2023, around 1745 Hrs. IST,” tweets ISRO.

