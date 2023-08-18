Vikram Lander Successfully Underwent Deboosting Operation, One Step Closer To Landing

Meanwhile, the Propulsion Module shall continue its journey in the current orbit for months/years.

The SHAPE payload onboard it would

☑️ perform spectroscopic study of the Earth’s atmosphere and

☑️ measure the variations in polarization from the clouds on Earth – to accumulate signatures of Exoplanets that would qualify for our habitability!

This payload is shaped by UR Rao Satellite Centre/ISRO, Bengaluru.