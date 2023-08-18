Vikram Lander Successfully Underwent Deboosting Operation, One Step Closer To Landing

In its most recent mission moon update, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reported that the lander module (LM) has successfully undergone a deboosting process in the first phase today, resulting in a reduction in orbit to 113 km by 157 km.
The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, 2023, around 0200 Hrs.
“The Lander Module (LM) health is normal,” said ISRO in a tweet.
It should be noted that Chandrayaan-3 is an ambitious mission for India. The entire country is waiting for August 23, when the Vikram Lander will be making a soft landing on the moon's south pole.
According to the timeline, Chandrayaan will land on the moon's south pole at 5.47 p.m. on August 23.
Earlier on Thursday, the Lander Module had been successfully separated from the Propulsion Module.
Meanwhile, the Propulsion Module shall continue its journey in the current orbit for months/years.
The SHAPE payload onboard it would
☑️ perform spectroscopic study of the Earth’s atmosphere and
☑️ measure the variations in polarization from the clouds on Earth – to accumulate signatures of Exoplanets that would qualify for our habitability!
This payload is shaped by UR Rao Satellite Centre/ISRO, Bengaluru.