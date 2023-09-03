Chandrayaan 3: ISRO's Pragyan Rover Enters 'Sleep Mode' on Lunar Surface

The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Saturday that the Pragyan Rover module, part of the Vikram lander mission, has been transitioned into a 'sleep mode.'
This development comes after the successful completion of its assigned tasks on the lunar surface.
ISRO further revealed that the next lunar sunrise is anticipated on September 22, 2023, and the organization is optimistic about the rover's successful reactivation for a new series of missions.
"The Rover has fulfilled its mission objectives and is now securely in Sleep mode. Key payloads, such as APXS and LIBS, have been powered down, with data relayed to Earth through the Lander. Currently, the rover's battery is fully charged, and its solar panel is positioned to capture sunlight during the upcoming lunar sunrise on September 22, 2023. The receiver remains operational, and we are hopeful for a seamless reawakening to embark on new assignments. Otherwise, it will forever remain a symbol of India's lunar presence," stated ISRO.