Chandrayaan 3: ISRO's Pragyan Rover Enters 'Sleep Mode' on Lunar Surface

"The Rover has fulfilled its mission objectives and is now securely in Sleep mode. Key payloads, such as APXS and LIBS, have been powered down, with data relayed to Earth through the Lander. Currently, the rover's battery is fully charged, and its solar panel is positioned to capture sunlight during the upcoming lunar sunrise on September 22, 2023. The receiver remains operational, and we are hopeful for a seamless reawakening to embark on new assignments. Otherwise, it will forever remain a symbol of India's lunar presence," stated ISRO.