ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Rover Confirms Sulphur Presence on Lunar Surface

ISRO disclosed that initial assessments, graphically depicted, have unveiled a comprehensive list of elements present on the lunar surface. In addition to Sulphur (S), the LIBS instrument detected the presence of Aluminum (Al), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), and Titanium (Ti). Subsequent measurements have also revealed the existence of manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O). An ongoing meticulous inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the presence of Hydrogen.