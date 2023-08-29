ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Rover Confirms Sulphur Presence on Lunar Surface

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Tuesday that the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument aboard the Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan has conclusively identified the presence of Sulphur (S) on the lunar surface near the southern pole.
This marks the first-ever in-situ measurements conducted in the lunar polar region, offering a pivotal insight into lunar composition.
The LIBS technique, employed for this remarkable analysis, involves subjecting materials to intense laser pulses to ascertain their composition. A high-energy laser pulse is meticulously directed onto a material's surface, resulting in the creation of an exceptionally hot and localized plasma.
This plasma light, which is released during the process, is subsequently spectrally examined and detected by specialized equipment such as charge coupled devices. This approach enables scientists to determine the elemental composition of the material under scrutiny.
ISRO disclosed that initial assessments, graphically depicted, have unveiled a comprehensive list of elements present on the lunar surface. In addition to Sulphur (S), the LIBS instrument detected the presence of Aluminum (Al), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), and Titanium (Ti). Subsequent measurements have also revealed the existence of manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O). An ongoing meticulous inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the presence of Hydrogen.
The LIBS instrument, a product of the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) based in Bengaluru, is a testament to India's technological prowess. LEOS, an indispensable component of ISRO, specializes in the design, development, and production of attitude sensors for missions spanning Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO), and interplanetary endeavors.
The laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art fabrication, testing, and coating facilities, and it's also engaged in exploring cutting-edge technologies such as 3-axis fiber optics gyro, optical communication, MEMS, nanotechnology, and detectors. Moreover, LEOS contributes to the development of science payloads for upcoming space missions, ensuring a robust foundation for India's space exploration endeavors.