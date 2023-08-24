Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Stream On YouTube Breaks All Records

The live stream of Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram Lander's soft landing on the surface of the moon garnered over eight million views on the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) official YouTube channel breaking all record.
India achieved a remarkable feat becoming the fourth country in the world to land on the moon when the Vikram Lander made a successful landing on the South Pole of the moon. India is the only country to land on the South Pole.
The 40-day journey that began from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in July, culminated on Wednesday in a proud moment for every Indian around the world.
Celebrations took over with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa to attend the BRICS summit, joining in virtually to rejoice in the moment. Congratulatory messages from celebrities, political leaders and even foreign space agencies including NASA flew in on India's achievement.
The live stream of India's third moon mission broke all previous records of live viewership on any YouTube channel in the world, according to social media accounts.
The previous world record was held by YouTuber Casimiro whose 6.5 million views garnered on the live stream during the Brazil vs Croatia match in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was bettered on Wednesday.
India's Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the surface of the moon making India the fourth nation after United States, China and former Soviet Union to do so.
Following the soft landing of Vikram, ISRO chief S Somnath announced, "India is on the Moon."
"Success of Chandrayaan-3 gives us the confidence to undertake more challenging future missions," Somnath added.