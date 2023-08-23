Who Said What on Chandrayaan-3’s Successful Soft-Landing on Moon

As India scripted history on Wednesday after the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 made a successful landing on the lunar surface, reactions poured in from all sections congratulating the scientific community.
Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulated ISRO on the success and said, "We are really excited. We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am really very happy.”
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud congratulated ISRO team and said that this feat will herald new avenues in scientific research and discovery.
Chandrachud said, “It is with immense pride as a citizen of our great nation that I witnessed the remarkable landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon today. The success of the lunar mission places India in a select group of nations to successfully achieve a landing on the lunar surface. It is all the more significant because India is the only nation to have achieved a lunar landing on the South Pole of the moon. This will herald new avenues in scientific research and discovery. This represents a milestone in the march of the nation. My heartiest congratulations to team ISRO and the scientific community on this historic achievement. They have made the entire nation proud."
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated the scientific community and said, “This is a proud moment for every Indian. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the team members of ISRO who have worked day and night to make the mission a success. PM Narendra Modi’s inspiration in the last nine years of his regime has been inspiring for our scientific community. In the field of space exploration, this is an outstanding achievement of the scientific community.”
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to media persons right after the landing said, “This is a proud moment for India. Chandrayaan-3 landed in that part of the moon where no spacecraft have ever landed earlier. We congratulate ISRO on the historic feat achieved today. Across Assam, over 14 lakh students witnessed the soft-landing made by Chandrayaan on the moon. The state government has decided to organize three essay competitions on the Chandrayaan-3 in the future.”
On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The success of Chandrayaan 3 is the collective success of every Indian. It is a matter of pride for all of us. 140 crore Indians witnessed yet another achievement in this six-decade-old space program today. We salute the passion, hard work, and dedication of our scientists, space engineers, researchers, and everyone involved in making this mission a success.”
Meanwhile, sending a message from the UK Space Agency on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Professor Anu Ojha OBE, Championing Space Director at the UK Space Agency, said, "Congratulations to India on this amazing feat of engineering and perseverance. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 in the southern polar region of the moon is further evidence that we are living in a new space age, with space agencies and companies across the world setting their sights on the Moon and beyond."