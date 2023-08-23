Who Said What on Chandrayaan-3’s Successful Soft-Landing on Moon

Chandrachud said, “It is with immense pride as a citizen of our great nation that I witnessed the remarkable landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon today. The success of the lunar mission places India in a select group of nations to successfully achieve a landing on the lunar surface. It is all the more significant because India is the only nation to have achieved a lunar landing on the South Pole of the moon. This will herald new avenues in scientific research and discovery. This represents a milestone in the march of the nation. My heartiest congratulations to team ISRO and the scientific community on this historic achievement. They have made the entire nation proud."