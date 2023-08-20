Chandrayaan-3 Poised to Achieve Soft Landing on Lunar Surface, ISRO Shares Details

After Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully carried out the second and final deboosting manoeuvre on Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a message on Sunday stating that “Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface”.
According to ISRO, the event will be broadcasted live on August 23 starting 17:27 Hours IST. The live coverage will be available on multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website , YouTube, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.
“The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It generates a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation”, ISRO said.
Earlier on Sunday, ISRO said that Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the moon on August 23 (Wednesday) at around 18:04 hours India Standard Time (IST).
ISRO tweeted, “Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST. Thanks for the wishes and positivity! Let’s continue experiencing the journey together.”