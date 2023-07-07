Chandrayaan-3 To Be Launched On July 14

India’s upcoming lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 is set to take-off from Sriharikota spaceport at 2.35 pm on July 14. The mission will be launched onboard the GSLV-Mk3 or LVM3.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, S Somnath, stated that if the launch goes as planned the spacecraft will reach the Moon by the end of August.
The targeted landing date is August 23 or 24, timed to coincide with the sunrise or the lunar surface.
This strategic decision will provide the team with approximately 14 to 15 Earth days to conduct operations on the Moon. In the event that the landing cannot occur on these dates, a one-month with will observe, and the landing will be rescheduled for September.
Chandrayaan-3 differs from its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, as it consists of three modules: the propulsion module, lander module, and rover module.
The total weight of the spacecraft is 3,900 kg, with the propulsion module weighing 2,148 kg and the lander module, including the rover, weighing 1,752 kg. The landing site selected for the mission is 70 degrees south, as going to the South Pole would result in no sunlight, depriving the lander and rover of power.
Somanath expressed confidence in achieving a successful soft-landing this time and highlighted modifications made to the lander for this purpose. The lander and rover are designed to operate for 14 Earth days, equivalent to one lunar day.
After sunset, when power supply ceases, the lander and rover equipment will cease functioning. However, tests have shown the possibility of recharging the batteries during the next sunrise, potentially extending their operational lifespan.