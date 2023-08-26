Chandrayaan Triumph: PM Modi Declares August 23 as 'National Space Day'

August 23 will be celebrated as National Space Day from now on to mark Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon.
This was a major announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at ISRO’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru on Saturday.
PM Modi also announced that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would be known as the ‘Shivshakti’ point while the Chandrayaan-2 Lunar landing point will be called the ‘Tiranga’ point from now on.
While addressing the ISRO scientists in Bengaluru today, PM Modi said, “On August 23rd, India hoisted the flag on the Moon. From now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India.”
"Such kind of happiness... these are very rare occasions when the whole body and soul is drenched in happiness,” he said.
Modi said he was on a two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece but his mind was completely with the scientists and he wanted to salute them as soon as possible.
"I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," he said as the scientists cheered and broke into applause.
The Prime Minister, describing the photographs of the strong footings of the Moon lander said, “Our ‘Moon Lander’ has firmly set its foot on the Moon like 'Angad… On the one side is the valor of Vikram then there is bravery of Pragyan on the other”.
He said these are pictures of the never seen parts of the moon and this has been done by India. “Entire world recognizes India’s scientific spirit, technology and temperament,” said Modi.
“The success of Chandrayaan 3 is not just India’s alone but it belongs to all of humanity”, the Prime Minister remarked and underlined that the explorations of the mission will open new doors of possibilities for moon missions of every country. He stated that the mission would not only unravel the secrets of the moon but also contribute to overcoming the challenges on Earth.
PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru early on Saturday morning and met scientists of ISRO. He interacted with the scientists of ISRO and congratulated them on scripting history for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.