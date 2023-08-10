Change In Retirement Age Of Central Govt Employees? Union Minister Says...

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that there is no proposal being considered to change the age of retirement of central government employees.
Singh, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha said that 122 government officers were given compulsory retirement in the last three years under different provisions of service rules.
The minister of state for personnel said, “As per the updated information/data available on the probity portal (as on 30.06.2023) as provided by different ministries/departments/cadre controlling authorities (CCAs), provisions of Fundamental Rules (FR)-56(j)/similar provisions have been invoked against a total of 122 officers during the last three years (2020-2023), including the current year.”
“There is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of central government employees,” added Singh.
He said that the objective of the review process under the FR 56(j) or similar provisions is to bring efficiency and to strengthen the administrative machinery.
The minister further said, “Government has also been continuously endeavouring for greater emphasis on digitization, enhanced use of e-office, simplification of rules, periodic cadre restructuring and the abolition of redundant laws for strengthening the administration and improving the overall work efficiency in governance.”
It may be noted that as of now, central government employees retire from service after the age of 60 years.