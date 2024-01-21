Chaos Inside Guwahati-Bound Air India Express as Passenger Opens Emergency Door

A chaotic situation unfolded inside a Guwahati-bound Air India Express flight on Sunday after one of the passengers opened an emergency exit door, reports said.
According to sources, a passenger abruptly opened the emergency door during the takeoff of the flight from Delhi. The passenger has been identified as Jayanta Das.
The incident occurred at Air India Express flight number 15 792. Right after the incident, the security forces interrogated Das, reports said.
Reportedly, the flight was scheduled to takeoff at 12:55 pm today. However, it was delayed for a few hours. After re-affixing the panel and clearing all operations, the flight was cleared for operations later.
Further sources said that Jayanta Das was the vice president of Assam BJP.
Air India issued an official statement on the incident stating, "Our Delhi-Guwahati flight was delayed as an inadvertent action by one of the guests resulted in dislocation of a panel whilst on ground. The engineering team promptly re-affixed the panel and the flight was cleared for operations after necessary checks."