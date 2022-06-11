Charge Sheet Against 30 Army Men In Nagaland Civilian Killings Case

At least 30 members of the 21 Para Special Forces including a Major have been charge-sheeted by the Nagaland Police in connection with the botched operation on December 4, 2021 which led to the death of 13 civilians in the Oting-Tiru area of the state’s Mon district.
According to reports, charges of murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder have been slapped on the team of soldiers.
The probe into the matter, conducted ahead of the charge sheet found that the special forces operation team did not follow the standard operating procedures and rules of engagement and resorted to indiscriminate and disproportionate firing which led to the immediate death of six civilians, leaving two others injured.
The Director General of Police (DGP) Nagaland, T John Longkumer, while addressing a press conference at the Chumoukedima Police Complex today said that the Tizit Police Station case related to the Oting incident in which civilians were killed in an ambush meant for militants due to mistaken identity on December 4, last year.
The case was re-registered by the state criminal police station on December 5 against unknown persons of the Indian Army under sections 302, 304 and 34 IPC and the investigation was handed over to a special investigation team (SIT).