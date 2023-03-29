Cheetah Translocated from Namibia to India Gives Birth to Four Cubs

Besides, he congratulated the entire team of Project Cheetah and acknowledged their efforts in bringing back the large carnivore to India. He also praised them for their efforts in correcting an ecological mistake committed in the past.

Last Monday, One of the eight cheetahs, who was introduced in the Kuno National Park unfortunately died.

The cheetah, Sasha, was suffering from the ailment before she was brought to India.

Previously, on January this year, Sasha showed signs of fatigue and weakness, after which she was tranquilized and shifted to the quarantine enclosure for treatment.

Sasha was part of India’s cheetah reintroduction programme and was released on September 17 last year.

It is to be mentioned that the cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India due to overhunting and habitat loss.

The last cheetah died in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.