Cheetahs Won’t be Shifted from MP, Clarifies Union Forest Minister

Following the death of eighth cheetah bought from Namibia to India, Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday clarified that the cheetahs still alive at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh will not be shifted outside the state, adding that a dedicating team is currently probing the recent deaths at the national park.
Yadav informed that a team has been constituted to look into the arrangements for the Cheetahs bought from Namibia in the state and international specialists were conducting a review on the same.
He said, “Our team is looking into the entire arrangement and testing for cheetahs and a review is underway. Even international experts have been roped in for the purpose. We are committed to taking good care of the Cheetahs. Our team will also visit Kuno. We had reviewed the arrangements earlier as well. We are aware of all the concerns but the Cheetahs will not be shifted from Madhya Pradesh.”
It may be mentioned that within four months, the country has lost eight cheetahs bought from Namibia.
The string of cheetah deaths began with the loss of a female cheetah named Sasha on March 27 due to a kidney ailment. Subsequently, Uday passed away on April 23 due to cardio-pulmonary failure, Daksha, a female cheetah, lost her life on May 9 following a violent encounter during a mating attempt. Additionally, two cheetah cubs succumbed to "extreme weather conditions and dehydration" on May 25.
Meanwhile, African Cheetah named Suraj died on Friday. The carcass displayed injury marks on the back and neck.