Chennai: Assam Writer Conferred Sahitya Akademi Youth Award

Assam’s Abhijit Bora was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Youth Award for Assamese literature in Chennai.

Abhijit Bora has received the award for his short story collection titled ‘Deuka Kubai Jai’. Bora also received prize money of Rs 50,000 along with the Akademi Award certificate.

It may be mentioned that, Sahitya Akademi Youth Award is organized by the central government every year to recognized youths across India for their excellence in the field of literature.

This year the award ceremony was held in Chennai’s SRM University on March 30 and 31.

24 young writers were given the Sahitya Akademi Youth Award for the year 2021.

Aabhijit Bora received the award from the President of the Sahitya Akademi and Gyanpith Award winner Chandrashekhara Kambara.

Prominent Tamil writer S. Ramakrishnan was the chief guest of the award ceremony.

The awardees expressed their feelings upon receiving awards at the ceremony.

Also Read: 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Repatriated from Tripura