Chennai: Sarbananda Sonowal to inaugurate Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways & Coasts

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCWPC), IIT M – Discovery Campus on April 24, 2023 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Under the Sagarmala Programme, NTCWPC has been established in IIT Chennai at a cost of Rs. 77 Crore. The institute acts as a technological arm of the Ministry and develops cutting-edge technologies and application products to provide solutions to various challenges faced by Ports & Shipping Sector.

The Institute has world class capabilities for undertaking the 2D & 3D investigations of research and consultancy nature for the Port, Coastal, Waterway sector across all disciplines. Modelling of Ocean, determining the Coastal & Estuarine Flows, Sediment transport and morpho dynamics, planning of Navigation and Maneuvering, estimation of Dredging & Siltation, consultancy in Port and Coastal Engineering – designing the Structures and Breakwaters, Autonomous Platforms & vehicles, Experimental & CFD modelling of flow & Hull interaction, Hydrodynamics of multiple hulls, Ocean renewable energy coupled with port facilities are some of the areas where expertise has already been developed for the benefit of the country.

The Institute empowers Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the country in the sectors highlighted above.