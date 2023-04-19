Fake Profile Of Sarbananda Sonowal Flagged For Asking Money

A fake account of former Assam Chief Minister and current Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on social media platform Instagram has been flagged for asking money from people.

As per reports, the account named ‘OfficeofSarbananda Sonowal’ has been going around asking for money from people through direct messages on Instagram.

This was flagged by a Twitter user named Homen Saikia who posted screenshots of the message sent to him by the fake account.

It can be seen in the screenshots that the fake account asked for Rs 6,500 to be transferred urgently. The account also mentioned that it will return the amount in two hours.

Following the incident, Homen Saikia sharing the screenshots on Twitter wrote, “An Instagram account naming OfficeofSarbananda Sonowal is doing this. @assampolice take action. @sarbanandsonwal @gpsinghips.”