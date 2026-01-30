ChfMart CEO Maninder Kalsi Represents Northeast Startup at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu hosted the traditional ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, bringing together national and international dignitaries, distinguished citizens and select achievers from across the country.

In a special recognition of the growing contribution of Northeast India to the nation’s economic landscape, Maninder Kalsi, CEO & Managing Director of TGG Technologies Private Limited (ChfMart), was invited to attend the ‘At Home’ as a representative of the region.

The invitation acknowledged his pioneering role alongside COO Kavita Verma and was backed by investor NEDFi through its growth venture capital fund, North East Venture Fund ( NEVF ), in transforming the frozen food supply chain ecosystem, connecting the Northeast and its farmers and producers with national markets. Grateful for the early support from Assam Startup and IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, which laid the foundation for ChfMart’s journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were among the prominent guests who attended the reception. This year’s ‘At Home’ reception placed a distinct spotlight on the artistic heritage, traditional knowledge, craftsmanship and cuisine of the Northeastern states, allowing guests to experience the region’s rich culture on a national platform.

Speaking after the event, Maninder Kalsi said, “Being invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan for the ‘At Home’ reception is a profound honour for our team at ChfMart. From receiving the invitation to walking through those historic lawns, it felt surreal to stand among leaders, innovators and changemakers from across the country. Grateful to his incredible wife who has worked tirelessly alongside him to build this dream, his team, mentors and everyone who has believed in his journey so far, this recognition belongs to all of us. Next financial year, they aim to hit Rs 30Cr turnover, expand their coldrooms and reefer trucks fleet, and set up the largest frozen food processing plant in East India at Industrial Area, Serfanguri, Dist. Kokrajhar, Assam. COO Kavita Verma and the entire Northeast startup ecosystem. Our work in bringing a revolution in the frozen food sector is gaining national recognition, and this motivates us to scale further for Viksit Bharat.”

Apart from senior political leadership, the reception brought together beneficiaries of various government programmes, eminent personalities from diverse fields and representatives of different communities, showcasing an inclusive and aspirational vision of New India.

The guests enjoyed a vibrant cultural presentation along with specially curated North Eastern cuisine, reflecting the spirit of unity in diversity that defines the Republic.

Photos from the event capture Maninder Kalsi at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the reception, alongside other dignitaries and invitees, symbolising the increasing national visibility of Northeast entrepreneurs.

