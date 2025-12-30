President Murmu Praises Tribal Women’s Empowerment at Kartika Jatra; CM Sai Hails Progress

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday lauded the skills, self-reliance, and creativity of tribal women from Jashpur district during the inter-state folk cultural congregation ‘Kartika Jatra’ held at Manjhatoli, Jharkhand. She specifically praised the efforts of women associated with ‘Jashcraft’, whose jewellery and eco-friendly products were hailed as strong examples of women empowerment and cultural preservation.

The President described products made by the self-help group of Van Prabandhan Samiti Shabdmunda, Kotanpani village, as inspiring symbols of tribal creativity and livelihood enhancement, noting that such initiatives also bring recognition to traditional art forms.

Speaking at the event, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said the recognition of Jashpur’s tribal women power is a matter of pride for the state. He emphasised that the President’s encouragement strengthens the confidence of tribal women, furthers the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and promotes the spirit of “Vocal for Local.”

The programme featured exhibitions of tribal handicrafts, folk art, and products of self-help groups, highlighting the distinctive craft traditions of Jashpur district and sending a strong message of tribal empowerment.

President Murmu also stressed the importance of connecting youth and future generations with tribal traditions while advancing on the path of modern development, confident that the tribal community will progress while safeguarding its cultural legacy.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted that events like Kartika Jatra serve as a bridge connecting tribal communities and provide a platform to showcase cultural heritage. He also noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, November 15 is observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, commemorating Lord Birsa Munda, a symbol of tribal pride, forest, water, and land protection.

Shri Sai recalled that past challenges, such as Naxalism, had hindered development in the Bastar region, but infrastructure, education, healthcare, and governance are now rapidly improving under strong leadership at the Centre. Over 400 villages have been freed from Naxal influence, opening new avenues for peace, development, and tourism-based employment for local youth.

He also credited visionary leaders like Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pankajraj Saheb Kartik Oraon for their contributions to tribal education, social unity, and cultural preservation. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this cultural confluence of three states will continue to promote peace, prosperity, and progress, marking a decisive victory over Naxalism.

