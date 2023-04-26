Chhattisgarh: 11 DRG Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack

At least 11 personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada following an improvised explosive device (IED) attack which was carried out by Naxals on a vehicle carrying district revenue guard (DRG) personnel on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, the attack took place near Aranpur, details about which were confirmed by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The Chhattisgarh CM was quoted by ANI as saying, “There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared.”

Meanwhile, he took to Twitter to write, “The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad.”

“We all the people of the state pay our respects to them. We all share in the grief of their families. May their soul rest in peace,” he further wrote.

Further details about the attack are awaited.

Earlier in February, this year three DRG security personnel, including an assistant sub inspector, were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, the police said.

The incident took place between Jagargunda and Kunded under Jagargunda police station limits at around 9 am on Saturday, said Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj.

The officer further elaborated that the deceased DRG security personnel were identified as ASI Ramuram Nag, assistant constable Kunjam Joga and Sainik Vanjam Bheema.

"This morning, a team of DRG was out on a combing operation and when they reached Jagargunda and Kunded, the Naxals opened fire," IG said.

The officer further elaborated that as the firing was opened from naxals' side, and security personnel launched a retaliatory action.

Based on precise input about the presence of naxals, security forces launched an operation and came under ambush. According to the police source, the Naxals also suffered major damage in the encounter.