Chhattisgarh: 7 Naxals Held By CRPF In Sukma

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a joint operation with Chhattisgarh Police apprehended seven Naxals from the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Thursday.

The joint forces carried out the search operation and apprehended the seven Maoist identified as Kalmu Satyam, Kalmu Joga, Madivi Manga, Madakam Aitha, Kikidi Joga, Vando Unga and Kalmu Bheema.

"All the seven apprehended were Nimmalagudem's Revolutionary People's Council (RPC) militia members of the banned Communist Party of India (CPI) Maoist Party," the CRPF said in a statement.

Satyam, Joga, Manga and Unga are RPC members for the last three years; Aitha and Joga are RPC members for the last two years, while Bheema is an RPC member for the last year, it said.