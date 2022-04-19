7 Vehicles Torched In 2nd Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh

Seven vehicles engaged in sand mining near the Mingachal river in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur were set on fire by naxals on Monday.

The vehicles that were set ablaze included four Hyva trucks and two JCBs, reported ANI.

The Inspector General of police in Bastar, P Sundarraj was quoted by ANI as saying, “There was sand mining going on in the Minagachal river, where six to seven vehicles were set on fire by several Naxals.4 Hyva trucks, two JCBs were amongst the seven vehicles engaged in sand mining activities allegedly set ablaze by the Naxal.”