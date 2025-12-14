Chhattisgarh Assembly Business Advisory Committee Meets to Finalise Upcoming Session Agenda

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday at the committee hall of the New Assembly building, chaired by Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kedar Kashyap, Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary, and Tribal Development Minister Ramvichar Netam. Several Members of the Legislative Assembly, Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary, and Assembly Secretary Dinesh Sharma were also present.

Deliberations during the meeting focused on the conduct of the forthcoming Assembly session, including the scheduling of legislative business. Members discussed key procedural and administrative arrangements required to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

Special emphasis was laid on coordination and logistical preparedness for legislative proceedings in the new Assembly premises, with the aim of facilitating orderly debates and efficient transaction of business during the upcoming session.

